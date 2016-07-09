A few more hours of summer, then Fall officially arrives at 7:54 PM MDT. Ahead of its arrival, dry and warm weather will continue over southwest Idaho with high clouds overhead, but afternoon temperatures warming up to 81 degrees in Boise and the 70's in the mountains. Light winds picking up a bit this afternoon.

A cold front and low pressure trough will advance into the area this evening and overnight, spreading more clouds and a few isolated mountain showers through Sunday, along with cooler Fall-like temperature for the first full day of autumn. Partly cloudy tomorrow with lows in the low 50's, but only warming to the upper 60's to near 70 on Sunday.

Sunny but cool on Monday, with morning temperatures dipping to the coldest of the season so far into the upper 30's and low 40's in the Treasure Valley, then to near 70 by afternoon. Tuesday brings another cool morning and a sunny day, into the low 70's.

Warming trend with mostly sunny skies the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Cooler next weekend.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB