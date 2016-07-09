A weak high pressure ridge with a warm front kept southwest Idaho dry today with temperatures right around average in the low to mid 50's. Breezy northwest winds this afternoon will die down and switch to the southeast this evening, with increasing clouds as a cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest heads our way. Overnight lows will be in the low 40's.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ends early Sunday morning, to set your clocks back one hour tonight (FALL BACK). Sunrise will occur an hour earlier than today at about 7:24 a.m., while sunset tomorrow will also be earlier at 5:32 p.m.

Increasing clouds tonight with rain showers developing. Snow levels near 6000 feet for 1-2" possible over the western mountains, then spreading through the rest of the mountains tomorrow with 2-6" of additional accumulation possible. Snow levels will gradually lower to around 5000 feet late Sunday. For the Treasure and Magic Valleys, rain showers likely with up to one-tenth of an inch of rain possible, then showers winding down towards evening behind the cold front. Breezy before and after the front, with stronger winds 20-30 mph or higher in the Magic Valley. A WIND ADVISORY is posted for the eastern Magic Valley tomorrow. Mountain valleys will see a rain/snow mix. Highs on Sunday in the low 50's.

Clearing Sunday night and mostly sunny on Sunday, but breezy again. Monday morning in the low to mid 30's, highs by afternoon near 50. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday but cool, with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40's each day.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

