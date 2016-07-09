A weak high pressure ridge with a warm front will keep southwest Idaho dry today with temperatures right at normal for today. Partly cloudy skies are expected, but winds will pick up a bit through the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front due to cross the area on Sunday. High today near 54.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ends early Sunday morning, to set your clocks back one hour tonight (FALL BACK). Sunrise will occur an hour earlier than today at about 7:24 a.m., while sunset tomorrow will also be earlier at 5:32 p.m.

Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest and moves through the area by Sunday afternoon. Rain showers will develop ahead of the front by Sunday morning, with snow levels near 6000 feet. Mountain areas will see 1-2" of snow above 6000 feet tonight, and another 2-4" during the day tomorrow, while rain showers and breezy conditions will continue in the valleys until Sunday evening. Up to one-tenth of an inch of rain is likely in the Treasure Valley. Lows tonight in the low 40's. Highs on Sunday in the low 50's.

Clearing Sunday night and mostly sunny on Sunday, but breezy again. Monday morning in the low to mid 30's, highs by afternoon near 50. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday but cool, with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40's each day.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

