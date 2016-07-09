As May ended, so did the wet weather pattern that led to the wettest May in Boise since 2010. Heading into June we have dried out, and the rest of the weekend will be dry and warmer. Sunny skies are expected throughout most of southwest Idaho today. After a cool morning, we'll warm up to near 82 in Boise this afternoon with light winds. Tonight, clear and milder in the mid to upper 50's.

Sunday will be a sunny but much warmer day. Southwesterly flow aloft will develop ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Sunday night. Look for highs in Boise near 92 degrees by Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening, as the cold front moves through the Pacific Northwest and into our region, there may be a few isolated showers in northeast Oregon and the northern mountains of Idaho.

Temperatures will cool off about ten degrees on Monday with sunny skies and a nigh near 81. The remainder of the week will be fair to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80's through Friday. A little moisture will lead to some afternoon clouds and isolated mountain thunderstorms, mainly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

