Idaho is in between two weather systems. One brought the first snowfall of the season across parts of the northern Rockies and areas east of the Continental Divide through Monday, northern Wyoming and into the Dakotas. The other is a low pressure system off the California coast that is spreading high clouds up through southern Idaho along with a flow of warm air. So it will be mostly sunny today with highs up to 81 degrees in Boise this afternoon.

Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of sprinkles in the Treasure Valley, a better chance of rain showers in the mountains, then partly cloudy tomorrow and a bit breezy with westerly winds 10-15 mph. Low tonight near 54. High on Sunday near 70.

Moisture from Hurricane Rosa will spread up through the Southwest by Monday and reach southern Idaho by Tuesday and Wednesday. That could result in isolated showers in southern Twin Falls County by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, for the Treasure Valley, mostly sunny Monday and near 75 degrees, mostly cloudy Tuesday and near 73, then mostly sunny again by Wednesday but cooler near 68. That will occur as a series of Gulf of Alaska low pressure systems drop into the region from Wednesday through next weekend, with a higher chance of rain showers on Thursday, with highs cooling to the upper 60's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

