Skies have been clearing throughout the day, and the winds will die down overnight tonight. With mainly clear skies and light winds, we'll be falling into the low and mid 20s to start Sunday. There may be some patchy fog to start tomorrow as well. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies again tomorrow, with seasonable temps for this time of year; highs in the low 40s. Monday is dry again, but clouds will be moving in throughout the day ahead of our next weather-maker.

Clouds and showers advance into the region late Monday night, for a light rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning, even here in the Treasure Valley - though no accumulation is expected. It could make for slick travel early Tuesday, though. Scattered showers stick around for the rest of the day, and that chance of showers continues for the rest of the week. Currently, it looks Thursday is the most likely day for widespread scattered showers. More snow is on the way for our Idaho mountains, above 4500'.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the KTVB weather team in the fall of 2018. After spending a few stints away from the area, she couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home in the Gem State. After spending four years in Boston, forecasting blizzards, nor’easters and humid summer days, Bri is excited to dive back into mountain meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB