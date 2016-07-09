The high pressure begins to break down as we head into a new week, with a low pressure system lifting northward from the Desert Southwest and bringing clouds up into the Magic Valley by Monday morning, then spreading west across the Treasure Valley by late tonight with partly cloudy skies on Monday. There is a slight chance of a few light rain showers reaching the upper Treasure Valley on Monday morning, and possible an isolated thunderstorm on Monday afternoon. Most of the precipitation will occur south and east of Boise, then shift into the central mountains. There may be some breezy winds near any showers. High on Monday in Boise in the mid to upper 60's.

Fair to partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday and still mild, in the mid to upper 60's, and not quite as chilly at night. More clouds arrive on Thursday with a chance of some mountain showers. Then partly cloudy skies will last into the weekend. Temperatures will begin to cool down, in the mid 60's on Thursday, dropping to near normal in the low 60's by Friday and Saturday. Our first chance of a soaking rain could be the first of next week.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

