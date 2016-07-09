Partly cloudy and mild today, but this is the last of the really mild days for awhile. A weak ridge of high pressure build over the region for some sunshine and highs in the upper 60's and low 70's today. But a cold front will advance across Idaho tomorrow with showers and cooler air to make it feel more like late October and early November next week.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows in the upper 40's to low 50's. Southeast winds 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy and mild for the first part of the day tomorrow, but clouds will increase by afternoon as the cold front approaches, moving through the Treasure Valley by early afternoon and into the Magic Valley by early evening. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely with the passage of the cold front, along with breezy southerly winds 15-30 mph. Highs will be in the mid 60's, but may reach the low 70's from Mountain Home east to the Magic Valley ahead of the cold front.

Behind the front, turning cooler with northwesterly winds. Snow levels lowering to around 5000 feet. Northwesterly flow continues through the first half of next week with temperatures running below normal. A chance of showers Monday morning, northwest winds 15-25 mph, highs in the mid 50's.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with morning lows in the mid 30's, afternoon highs in the low 50's. Wednesday (Halloween), partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chilly in the morning in the mid to upper 30's, afternoon highs in the low 50's.

Partly cloudy Thursday into the weekend and slightly milder, warming into the upper 50's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

