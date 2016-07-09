We bumped back up above average for Friday but we are going to see a bit of a drop off for Saturday when it comes to daytime highs. A low pressure system will be dropping in from the northwest and sliding by to the east of us. It will be enough to drop temperatures and increase winds, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two popping up in the mountains. For the most part we should remain clear in the lower valleys, however, winds will pick up with the passing cold front and with the possibility of thunderstorms storms in the area.

The cooler air will drop us to near 80 for a high on Saturday in the treasure valley and near 70 for the mountains. We bounce back, however, for Sunday with highs back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Then we bounce back even more for Monday, as a ridge of high pressure moving over the west coast will bring us the warmest day of the year so far with highs into the upper 90s.

By Tuesday we return to near-average highs with a low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska working its way closer to the Canadian coast. It shouldn't be close enough to bring in any chance of showers, though. The ridge will keep us warm and dry for all of next week,

That same low pressure system, stuck off the Canadian coast, will drop in from the Gulf of Alaska by the end of next week and bring us cooler temperatures with increasing clouds by Friday.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

