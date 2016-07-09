The weather pattern for southwest Idaho for the rest of the week will become cooler and more unsettled as a series of low pressure systems converge on the region with below-normal temperatures and a chance of precipitation. For the rest of tonight, mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 30's and low 40's.

Tropical Storm Rosa will cross northern Baja California tonight and move into Arizona tomorrow, and it's remnants will spread throughout the Southwest and as far north as southern Idaho through midweek. Areas of heavy rain and flash flooding will be widespread over the Desert Southwest and parts of the Great Basin, with increasing locally heavy rain showers in southeast Idaho. Southwest Idaho will sea little impact from Rosa's remnants.

However, we will see a low pressure system approach through the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and start to interact with moisture from the low pressure system off the California coast, leading to a few scattered light rain showers through Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday near 72 and lowering to the mid to upper 60's on Wednesday.

Cool, showery weather is expected Thursday into Friday as a Canadian low pressure system merges with the California low and brings widespread precipitation, which could amount to as much as 1/4" in the valleys and 1/2" in the mountains, with snow levels mainly above 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 50's to low 60's.

Cool but a drier by the weekend, although there will be lingering mountain showers. Highs will stay below normal, with highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

