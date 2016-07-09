Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm just after midnight. There will be some rain showers for Thursday in the west central and Boise mountains with a chance of a a few showers in the valleys. Clearing by later Thursday night with a break between weather systems and partly cloudy skies for Friday.

More on the rain for Thursday. A Canadian low-pressure area sags over the region and merges with the California low, producing more widespread rain with snow levels near 6,000 feet. Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm are especially likely in the Treasure Valley by late morning through early Thursday evening.

Still more weather systems will affect the region through the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers on Saturday, then isolated showers and breezy conditions Sunday and Monday. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

