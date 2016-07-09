A strong cold front swept across the Pacific Northwest and into southwest Idaho today, accompanied by strong gusty winds up to 40 mph, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and followed by unseasonably cool air that will remain over the region through tomorrow and Monday. The cold front will push on into eastern Idaho overnight, while the low pressure trough swings across the Idaho through Sunday.

A few rain showers in the Treasure Valley tonight with northwest winds 10-15 mph and turning quite cool, with lows in the mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mountain areas will see temperatures cooling to the low to mid 30's along with snow levels dropping to 5500 feet. From 1-2" or more of snow may accumulate above 6000 feet.

Mostly sunny skies will develop over the valley areas by midday Sunday along with breezy conditions, NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs only in the low to mid 60's by afternoon.

Sunny days and cool, clear nights with light winds on Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the mid 40's both mornings, but warming to the low 70's on Monday afternoon and in the mid 80's by Tuesday. Sunny and hot by Wednesday, near 90 degrees. A few clouds return later in the week with showers possible by next weekend, and temperatures close to normal around 80 degrees.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

