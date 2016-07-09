Clear and cold tonight with a low of 36 degrees in Boise. We have sunshine and breezy tomorrow and the high will be 51 degrees. Some light winds tomorrow afternoon could bring the wind chill down to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Increasing clouds tonight with rain and snow showers in the mountains. Snow levels near 6,000 feet for 1-2" possible over the western mountains, then spreading through the rest of the mountains tomorrow with 2-4" of additional accumulation possible. Snow levels will gradually lower to around 5,000 feet on Monday. Breezy again tomorrow with NW wins to 10 to 20 mph in the Magic Valley.

Mostly sunny on Monday, but breezy again. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday but cool, with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40's each day.

Clearing Sunday night and mostly sunny on Sunday, but breezy again. Monday morning in the low to mid 30's, highs by afternoon near 50. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday but cool, with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40's each day.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

