Tropical Storm Florence continues to very slowly spin across South Carolina, and continues to produce torrential rainfall in North and South Carolina causing widespread flooding. The storm will weaken to a tropical depression overnight and head north into the Ohio Valley late Sunday and into New England on Monday before heading out into the North Atlantic.

Clouds over southwest Idaho today kept temperatures cooler than expected most of the day, with a few light sprinkles here and there from the valleys to the mountains. The low pressure trough that brought the clouds will leave the area tonight and skies will begin to clear, with sunny skies expected Sunday. Lows tonight in the upper 40's. Highs Sunday near 75 degrees.

Sunny on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70's. A weak low pressure trough will affect the region by midweek with a few clouds and isolated mountain showers, cooling temperatures down to the low 70's into next weekend, with breezy conditions in the afternoons. Overnight lows the rest of the week will be cooler, in the mid to upper 40's.

