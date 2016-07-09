Rain ended overnight, but scattered snow showers will continue over eastern Oregon and across the mountains through midday, but with little additional accumulations. For the Treasure and Magic Valleys today, clearing skies, but windy with Northwest winds 15-30 mph at times. High in Boise near 42.

Mostly clear and cold tonight as winds die down. Low for Boise near 23. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday with highs only in the low 40's.

Clouds and showers advance into the region Monday night, for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning, then periods of rain through the day. Unsettled the rest of the week with scattered rain showers each day. Not as cold at night. Lows in the low to mid 30's. Highs in the low to mid 40's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the KTVB weather team in the fall of 2018. After spending a few stints away from the area, she couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home in the Gem State. After spending four years in Boston, forecasting blizzards, nor’easters and humid summer days, Bri is excited to dive back into mountain meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB