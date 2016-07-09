A cool weather system dropped into Idaho just in time for the arrival of Fall last Saturday night. After a cool morning, with some patchy fog in some mountain valleys, we'll see plenty of sunshine today. It will feel like Fall with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60's, and breezy northwest winds 15-25 mph.

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening as the winds diminish, and with clear skies we'll be able to see the bright Harvest Full Moon this evening. Lows overnight will be the coldest since last Spring, dipping to the mid to upper 30's over much of the Treasure Valley, with patchy frost, while much of the rest of southwest Idaho will see widespread frost and freezes.

Sunny Tuesday through the end of the week, and not as breezy, with a warming trend. Near 70 on Tuesday, arming to the mid to upper 70's to low 80's through Friday and Saturday. A weather system later in the weekend will bring cooler conditions, more clouds, and possibly some showers by Sunday and into early next week, signaling what could be the first significant weather pattern change in some time.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB