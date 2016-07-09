Little change is expected through the weekend. High pressure continues to build across the Pacific Northwest and into Idaho, maintaining clear skies and leading to a continuing warming trend through the weekend along with light winds each day. Highs will be near 70 degrees through Sunday.

The high-pressure ridge will shift to the east on Monday and Tuesday, allowing for more moisture to move into Idaho from the southwest. Temperatures will drop to the lower 60s. Expect a few high clouds Monday, otherwise mostly sunny skies, and more clouds on Tuesday for partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will likely cool and there is a chance of showers.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

