Thursday we reached the warmest we've been all year, topping out just above 100 degrees for the first time this season. We will get a brief break from the triple digit heat for a couple of days but expect to be back in that realm by the first of next week.

A low pressure system sliding north to our west, off the coast, will push in some cooler air for Friday and Saturday. It will also bring in some cloud cover for Friday with a few lingering clouds for Saturday and early Sunday. Highs will dip into the lower 90s for Friday and Saturday before bouncing back to the upper 90s for Sunday.

We are going to be stuck under a ridge of high pressure for the foreseeable future. The clouds moving through to start the weekend looks to be about all the excitement we are expecting to see over the next several days as we will be held under that ridge over the western U.S. through at least next weekend. Look to stay hot and dry into at least the middle of July.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

