The warmup we've been talking about the last couple of days hits Saturday.

The low pressure system that has kept us us within the threat of showers and thunderstorms has moved, and continues to move, off to the east. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will move in, with upper level winds moving from the northwest to the west to the southwest by Sunday. That will help us warm up to possibly our warmest day of the year so far.

The ridge will keep us under clear to mostly clear skies for southern Idaho through Monday. After a rather cool start to Saturday with lows in the upper 40s, look for temperatures to jump about 10 degrees for Saturday afternoon as highs will be back into the lower 80s. That will be about 5-7 degrees above average.

By Sunday we will see another 10 degree jump with lows in the upper 50s and highs expected to break into the lower 90s for the first time this year. Winds will also increase out of the south, reaching 10-15 mph by midday and continuing through the afternoon.

A cold front Sunday night will bring in some clouds and cause a drop in temperatures for Monday as highs will be back into the lower 80s and should stay that way through the week. Look for increasing clouds Monday afternoon that should keep us under partly cloudy skies through at least Thursday. By Friday we will see more sunshine and highs again will be back in the mid-80s.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

