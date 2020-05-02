A new front moving into Puget Sound will bring gusts and more mountain snow into the weekend.

SEATTLE — A front moving into Puget Sound will bring gusty winds at times to the lowlands and more mountain snow heading into the weekend.

The rain should turn to scattered showers Saturday, with conditions drying out by Saturday afternoon and a dry Sunday.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 2,000 feet by Saturday, with up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains is possible. Expect difficult travel at times across the Cascade passes.

Days of relentless rain has caused flooding and landslides across Puget Sound. And while the rain is expected to subside, the risk of landslides will continue through the weekend.

Several western Washington rivers remain under a Flood Watch or Flood Warning as of Saturday morning, but rivers are expected to crest and start to recede through the weekend.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation for 19 Washington counties this week ahead of the significant winter weather that hammered the region.

The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, and Whatcom counties.

Residents near the Nisqually Delta were urged to evacuate Thursday, especially those living east of Durgin Road, Kuhlman Road, and Cut-Off Road. Thurston County Emergency Management said the evacuation advisory could last until Saturday while Tacoma Power allows increased flows over the LaGrande Dam.

Eleven people had to be rescued from a flooded Issaquah apartment complex. Eastside Fire said they’re looking for shelter for about 200 people displaced by flooding.

The city of Issaquah set up a free sandbagging station at the Issaquah Community Center. The city said the flooding throughout Issaquah and Tibbetts Creek valleys was similar or greater to the flooding that occurred in January 2009.

In Snohomish County, space has been made available for displaced livestock. The Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe has 400 stalls available for farm animals affected by flooding.