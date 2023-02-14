Hundreds of flights delayed while snow falls at Denver's airport

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport Wednesday.

DENVER — Several dozen flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) thanks to a winter storm that has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to Colorado.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 151 flights are canceled at DIA and 469 flights are delayed, according to FlightAware.

Affected airlines include Southwest, which has canceled 123 of its scheduled flights and delayed 84 flights, and Frontier, which has canceled 14 of its scheduled flights. SkyWest is also reporting cancellations and delays, and United is reporting delays.

Dozens of Colorado school districts have closed Wednesday.

Denver, Boulder and eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday. Most of the Denver area will see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with some higher totals likely along the Palmer Divide and the foothills west of Denver.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said snow-covered roads will make travel hazardous and to plan on slippery road conditions Wednesday. Travel could be difficult Wednesday morning across Interstate 25 and Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary.

The heaviest snowfall will likely occur along the southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and adjacent plains. The Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs will be susceptible to high snowfall amounts, as well as blowing snow.

One to two feet of snow could fall in the mountains of southwest Colorado. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas. CDOT added it's best to avoid driving during the Wednesday commute and work from home if possible.

If you have to be out, take it slow, keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you, stay well behind plows, do not pass plows and give extra time.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.