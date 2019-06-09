BOISE, Idaho — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for large portions of southwest and central Idaho. The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. MDT Friday.

This includes the West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains and the cities of McCall, Cascade, Idaho City, Lowman, Garden Valley and Pine.

Heavy thunderstorms moving across the state may produce excessive runoff. Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near burn scars from recent forest fires.

The Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Lost River Valley, Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth Basin, Sun Valley region and the cities of Arco, Challis, Mackay, Stanley, Ketchum, Galena and Copper Basin.

Residents in these areas are urged to monitor the weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued.