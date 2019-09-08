Editor's note: Video aired on July 12

Two small earthquakes struck off the Oregon Coast on Friday.

The first quake, a magnitude 4.1, hit at 9:39 a.m. about 280 miles west of Newport, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was about six miles deep.

The second, a magnitude 3.3, struck around 2:15 p.m. about 240 miles west of Newport. It was also about six miles deep.

Map of earthquake off Oregon Coast on Aug. 9, 2019

USGS

No one reported feeling the quakes, according to the USGS.

RELATED: Where to go after 'The Big One'? There are 50 meeting spots in Portland