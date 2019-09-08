Editor's note: Video aired on July 12
Two small earthquakes struck off the Oregon Coast on Friday.
The first quake, a magnitude 4.1, hit at 9:39 a.m. about 280 miles west of Newport, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was about six miles deep.
The second, a magnitude 3.3, struck around 2:15 p.m. about 240 miles west of Newport. It was also about six miles deep.
No one reported feeling the quakes, according to the USGS.
