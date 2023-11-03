Magnitude 3.9 earthquake reported south of Donnelly

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck just after 8 p.m. Saturday, roughly 6.8 miles south of Donnelly, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The USGS detected the earthquake about 11 km, or 6.8 miles, south of Donnelly. The report pinpoints the quake at Lake Cascade, with a depth of 14.8 km, or roughly 9.2 miles.

Magnitude 3.9 is considered weak to moderate in intensity, and quakes of that magnitude are not typically felt across a wide area, but are strong enough to be felt near the epicenter.

The depth of Saturday's earthquake is considered shallow. Earthquakes can be hundreds of miles deep. In shallow quakes, seismic waves lose less energy than waves from deeper quakes before they reach the surface. Deeper quakes are usually more widely felt, but less damaging.

Many people on social media and the U.S. Geological Survey event page reported feeling the earthquake. USGS shows more than 100 people felt the quake, ranging from locations in and around Cascade, McCall and Council.

