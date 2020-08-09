6 earthquakes hit near Stanley

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake struck about 20 miles away from Lowman at about 2:30 p.m.

LOWMAN, Idaho — Multiple earthquakes ranging from 2.7-magnitude to 4.4-magnitude hit near Stanley on Tuesday afternoon.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake happened near Lowman, according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.9-magnitude quake also hit about 20 miles from Stanley. Two 2.7 quakes, a 2.9 and a 3.1 earthquake also hit the area.

The 4.4.earthquake's epicenter was in the Bear Valley, about 23.5 miles North-Northeast of Lowman, near where the Boise National Forest meets the Challis National Forest and just west of the Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway.

The 3.9 quake struck about 23 miles north of Stanley and between 10-15 miles west of the Lowman quake.

All six quakes happened at about 2:24 p.m. MT. and happened within minutes of each other.

The USGS's earthquake intensity map shows that the 4.1-magnitude earthquake could have been felt almost to Twin Falls and about 20-30 miles south of the Nez Perce Reservation near Lewiston.