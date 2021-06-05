3.9 magnitude earthquake reported near Mount Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rumbled 4 miles northeast of Government Camp Saturday evening.
The quake was recorded at about 8:51 p.m., the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake was 4.3 kilometers deep. The epicenter was about 3.6 kilometers from the mountaintop, north of Hwy. 35.
The small quake got the attention of some who live nearby. "The living room chair I was sitting in moved somehow, like a slight swaying side to side," Jane Bowker, of Rhododendron, told KGW. "My brother is visiting with us and said he felt it as well. I thought it may have been one of the huge Douglas firs falling, since we live in such a wooded area, but you would usually hear a thud along with that."
The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management took notice of the quake as well, asking people to tweet back if they had felt it.