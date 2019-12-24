BOISE, Idaho — Christmas Eve and the third day of Hanukkah began Tuesday morning with a light snow dusting the Treasure Valley adding to the magic of the season.

The mountains are predicted to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow by the end of the day. Christmas day and the fourth day of Hanukkah is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures slightly above normal.

LATEST FORECAST: Rain and snow in the Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains

The National Weather Service tweeted that this snow fall will mostly benefit the mountains of the west.

Some great photo's of snowfall over the past few days have been posted by viewers in the Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group.

Snow in Boise's North End neighborhood:

Snowfall in the North End.

Viewer photo

Neighborhoods in Eagle woke up to light snow:

Snow in Eagle early Tuesday morning.

Carla Andrade

Snow in Cascade:

Renee Wright Now dark but 34 in Cascade.. photos less then 30 mins ago. :(

You can join the group to stay up to date on weather conditions in Idaho, see photos of snow and get the chance for your photos to be featured on KTVB.COM or on Idaho's News Channel 7.

RELATED: EVENT GUIDE: Holiday fun, tree lightings and more in the Treasure Valley

RELATED: Avalanche danger in the Cascades this weekend