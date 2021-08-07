Boise ties record for consecutive days of 100+ degree temps, another streak starts Saturday

The official high at the Boise Airport on Wednesday was 99 degrees. That stops the streak at nine days, tying the record set in 2003, 2006, and 2015.

BOISE, Idaho — One degree and one day short. That’s how close Boise came to setting a new record for consecutive days of 100+ degree temperatures.

The official high at the Boise Airport on Wednesday was 99 degrees. That stops the streak at nine days, tying the record set in 2003, 2006, and 2015.

We should get a break from the triple-digit temps over the next couple of days, but things will heat back up again on Saturday, and we could be headed into record territory again on Sunday.

A weather note of interest, KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert says the morning low in Boise on Wednesday was 80 degrees. That ties the record for the highest low temperature set way back in 1892. He says back then the gauge was near where Julia Davis Park is now located, long before they started recording temperatures at the Boise Airport.

It will remain hot and dry. Active fires in the region will continue to give us smoky and hazy conditions. Expect breezy conditions east of Mountain Home as a weak cold front moves through southern Idaho on Thursday.

There is a red flag warning in effect for southeastern Idaho that extends into early next week. Remember just the smallest spark can ignite a wildfire.

And beginning Saturday, the red flag warning will be expanded to the Treasure and Magic valleys east of Mountain Home. It will last through mid-week.

The drop in temperatures is short lived. The triple-digits return Saturday and are expected to last five to seven days. Gebert says he does not see any change in the weather pattern. This high pressure is expected to hang around for quite some time.

Watch more weather: