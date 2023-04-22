Boise River expected to have 'high flows for very long time' in most scenarios

High elevation mountains have not started to melt yet and in some places, snow water equivalent has increased, setting the stage for a delayed runoff season.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River is running high, and some low-lying spots along the greenbelt are already flooding. The flow right now is at 5,500 cubic feet per second (cfs), which is below the official flood stage of 7,000 cfs.

Again, we're already seeing flooding in some spots as it is. The Bureau of Reclamation expects high river levels to remain until at least May.

Increased flows can signal that snow is melting in the higher elevation mountains, but the Bureau of Reclamation said they are not seeing too much melting yet. In fact, some spots around 6,000 feet have plateaued or increased in their snow water equivalent (the amount of water there would be if all the snow was melted down).

Additionally, Bureau of Reclamation Water Operations Management Team Supervisor, Joel Fenolio, told KTVB some lower elevation areas are seeing record high levels of snow for this time of year. Meanwhile, southern Idaho is at about 160% of snowpack for this time of year.

"We haven't seen that much of a response from the stream flows yet. I mean, there's been incremental ones, we had that big heatwave, and then it came back down, and then we built snow," Fenolio said. "So, it didn't have too much effect on the snowpack yet."

Fenolio adds that we are likely looking at a delayed runoff season, into the first week of May to mid-May. He thinks we will likely start to see stream flows respond at that time.

Since the snowpack is still high and reservoirs are already starting to fill, the Bureau of Reclamation is working to release water from reservoirs now to make room for the expected snowmelt.

Fenolio said he expects the Boise River to be running high at least through May, and possibly into June.

"If we get some big rain events or more snow building, we could see releases through the City of Boise that could be above the 7,000 cfs flood stage for a couple of weeks to maybe a month," Fenolio said.

Again, flow in the Boise River right now is 5,500 cfs, and some spots along the greenbelt are already starting to flood. Fenolio said they plan to increase flow to 6,000 cfs starting Monday.

He also said river levels will continue to fluctuate throughout the season. Fenolio asks that people continue to monitor where levels are at to make sure they are safe around the river.

"Just because you see the flow in the river go down, does not mean it's going to stay down, it could come back up," Fenolio said.

In general, the ideal scenario for runoff in the spring includes a gradual warm up in temperatures through May. In May, temperatures trend warmer, which can spur a rapid runoff if some of the snow has not melted already.

"April is a very key month for reservoir operations in the Pacific Northwest, you usually getting your peaks though – snowpack – at that point. So, you have a fairly good idea outside of big precipitation events in May, late May and June, of how things are going to play out," Fenolio said. "What we're going to see is a very potentially compressed runoff period where we're going to see high inflows into the Boise River system, probably starting the first week of May to mid-May."

Last year, southern Idaho saw several atmospheric river events in June, but Fenolio said even if we dry out now, water supply will still be in good shape.

"We feel pretty confident that if we do go into a dry scenario, that we can decrease the river and fill the reservoir system up for the summer," Fenolio said.

