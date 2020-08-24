Air Quality Alert extended for southern Idaho as smoke from California and Oregon wildfires move into Idaho

While wildfire smoke stretches from the Bay Area to New England, parts of the Gem State are now under an orange Air Quality Alert until Wednesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The unhealthy Air Quality Alert for parts of southern Idaho is now extended until Wednesday at 3 p.m. after the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Last week, an orange Air Quality Alert was issued after smoke from numerous wildfires in Oregon, Idaho and California continue to burn. The original alert was set to expire on Monday at 3 p.m. The orange category is "unhealthy for sensitive groups category" but does not affect the general public.

The warning covers most of southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.

The DEQ said the warning covers Ada, Adams, Camas, Canyon, Blaine, Boise, Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Minidoka, Twin Falls, Owyhee, Valley, Washington, Payette and Cassia counties.

The next update from the DEQ will be released at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

All outdoor burning is prohibited by the DEQ and there is a voluntary restriction on residential woodburning. For more information about the restrictions and alerts, visit DEQ's website.

