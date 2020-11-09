Air quality in the Treasure Valley expected to get worse due to increases in smoke

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Orange Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Orange Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho this weekend.

Air quality is expected to worsen from Saturday to Sunday due to anticipated increases in impacts from smoke moving into the valley from wildfires in the region.

This means the air quality will be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

DEQ has also issued an Air Quality Forecast and Caution of the area which prohibits all open burning activities.

Light to moderate smoke impacts are expected throughout Saturday afternoon. Those impacts should significantly increase by the evening hours and continue through Sunday.