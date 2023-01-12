AAA Idaho helps "winterize" your Ida-home

It's the heart of winter, and AAA Idaho offered some tantalizing tips to keep Ida-homes in tip-top shape through the winter weather woes.

BOISE, Idaho — Seasonally "winterizing" the home can help reduce, and even prevent, expensive repairs that may accompany the harsh winter weather Idaho can experience.

While some may enjoy the cold, homes and the materials that essentially build them, can only handle the cold temperatures to a certain degree.

So, AAA Idaho offered some tips to help minimize potential hazards and damages, and what measures to take to protect your caulk and your pipes.

Caulk openings and install weather stripping around doors and windows to prevent cold air from entering, which will warm the inside by a few degrees. Who knows? Maybe those 2 degrees will make you an expert on cold weather.





Don't let the cold snap leave you irritable. Prevent pipes from freezing and thus bursting by insulating pipes and sealing cracks. Keep cabinet doors on exterior walls open and keep a slow trickle of water flowing through unprotected pipes during cold snaps.





to keep the snowmelt at bay... than keeping gutters clear of debris, allowing snow and ice to flow freely. If Santa dropped in but left your chimney deplorable, you don't have to wait for your heart to grow three sizes to not be a Grinch about it. AAA suggests having your chimney professionally inspected, cleaned, and repaired each winter before use.





Every day I’m shovelin’. Consider having heavy loads of snow and ice removed from your driveway and roof as needed.





Follow all safety guidelines when using a space heater. Preventing fires will ensure that your winter is sweeter.





What better way to prevent a meltdown than good, old-fashioned preparedness? Have flashlights and extra batteries, a portable radio, extra medicine, baby items, pet supplies, a first-aid kit, heating fuel, food and water, and a fire extinguisher on hand. Ensure that all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.

"Avoiding an expensive home repair can free up some money for a dream vacation later, as well as help keep insurance premiums from rising as a result of a claim," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

"Fortunately, homeowners can take simple actions to prevent many small problems from becoming bigger ones."

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy winter."

