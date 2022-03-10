Valley Regional Transit launches new Meridian bus route service

The new '30 Pine' service will travel on Pine Street between Ten Mile Crossing and The Village at Meridian on weekdays from 6:20 to 10:20 a.m., and 3 to 7:20 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — New changes to bus routes and services launched in the Treasure Valley Monday.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced '30 Pine,' a new route on Pine Street between Ten Mile Crossing and The Village at Meridian and Kleiner Park.

The new line will run during two shifts on weekdays, from 6:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Rides on 30 Pine are free during October.

In addition to the 30 Pine line, Valley Regional Transit will also offer complimentary ADA paratransit service available for people with disabilities.

The paratransit service is offered within 3/4 of a mile on either side of the new 30 Pine route. The hours of operation of the service are the same as the new Pine Street line.

VRT is also moving the former 'CWI Express' bus line from Interstate 84 to run along Cherry Lane and Fairview Avenue. The idea is to offer more service in growing areas along the corridor.

Monday's announcement included four other changes to VRT's services. First, Valley Regional Transit is eliminating the 7A Fairview/Ustick route due to lower ridership.

The 40 Nampa/Meridian Express route, which has two trips from the Happy Day Transit Center, is also being eliminated due to low-performing service. VRT said there will also be a "minor reroute" from Northside Road to Garrity Boulevard.

Third, an additional route from Happy Day Transit Center to the Boise Towne Square Mall and back to Happy Day began Monday. The bus service leaves Happy Day at 2:20 p.m., arrives at the mall at 3:33 p.m. and returns to Happy Day at 5:05 p.m.

Lastly, the 43 Caldwell Express route will now began at Happy Day Transit Center instead of Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell.

For more information on VRT's changes, click here.

Watch more Local News: