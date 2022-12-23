Travel to, from Boise area affected by weather elsewhere

Several flights to and from the Boise Airport were canceled Friday morning, and powdery snow coated roads in the Treasure Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Many flights from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including those with Boise as the destination, have been canceled for Friday morning.

Alaska Airlines canceled all of its flights out of Sea-Tac and out of Portland, Oregon, through noon PST/1 p.m. MST. As freezing rain falls in the Puget Sound area, Sea-Tac is on limited operations, and hundreds of flights have been canceled.

The Boise Airport's flight status board reflected the cancellation of flights that had been scheduled to arrive from Seattle Friday morning. It also showed one Alaska flight scheduled to depart Boise for Seattle at 9 a.m. MST and another scheduled to depart at 10:25 a.m. were canceled.

The Alaska flight scheduled to depart Boise for Chicago O'Hare at 10:45 a.m. also has been canceled.

For the latest information on those and other flights, check with your specific airline.

For people whose flight plans are still on, Boise Airport officials suggest showing up early -- at least two hours before a flight if parking, and at least 90 minutes before a flight if being dropped off by a friend, rideshare or taxi at the terminal.

With construction limiting garage capacity, parking at the terminal was full early Friday morning, but spaces and shuttle service to and from the airport are available at the economy lot located at Victory and Orchard. Updates on parking availability are posted on the Boise Airport website.

Roads in the Boise area were relatively dry Friday morning, with a thin layer of powdery snow coating road surfaces in the valley. The Idaho Transportation Department reports icy patches on I-84 from the Idaho-Oregon border to Glenns Ferry.

Conditions may worsen later Friday and into the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures, more snow and possible freezing rain in the forecast through Christmas weekend.

For updates on road conditions in Idaho, call 511 or check online here.

Watch more Local News: