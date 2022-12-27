10K unattended bags at DIA as Southwest cancellations, delays continue Tuesday

Southwest Airlines' woes continued as hundreds of flights at Denver International Airport were canceled Tuesday.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines continued to be the center of cancellations and delays at Denver International Airport (DIA) Tuesday, continuing crippling operational issues that began last week. The airline warns it will be operating at a reduced schedule for days.

Of the 334 canceled and 281 delayed flights at DIA as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 306 of the canceled flights and 115 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware. The airline with the next most canceled flights at DIA was United with 13 canceled and 46 delayed.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, DIA said that there were around 10,000 unattended bags waiting to be claimed by Southwest passengers. DIA also said airlines are responsible for supervising baggage, and that the airport just provides the space.

Nationwide, 2,593 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday, which is about 63% of the airline's flights, and 719 were delayed.

More than 290 Southwest flights at DIA have already been canceled Wednesday, and 55 have been canceled Thursday. Nationwide, 2,474 Southwest flights have been canceled Wednesday, and 530 have been canceled Thursday.

Southwest accounted for the vast majority of those canceled flights and eventually apologized to passengers and employees for the "unacceptable" situation. In many cases, stranded passengers were told it would be at least three or four days before they could be rebooked on another Southwest flight.

Southwest said it set up a webpage for customers who are trying to rebook their flight or request a refund: southwest.com/traveldisruption

The airline is also encouraging customers to use self-service options to get the quickest results.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the leader in canceled flights. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest, which was about 71% of its flights Monday.

Of the 471 canceled flights at DIA on Monday, 420 of were Southwest. The next most canceled flights at DIA were United with 24.

Other major airlines, including American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% Tuesday. The cancellation rate at Southwest Airlines was 62%, according to FlightAware, after the airline cancelled more that 70% of its flights Monday.

Southwest said it is experiencing a high amount of calls and social media messages, and passengers in need of assistance with their flight booking were encouraged to explore self-service options.

The line to rebook a flight was more than three hours long most of the day on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday night it will be examining whether Southwest could've done more to prevent the massive number of flight cancellations on the day after Christmas.

"USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service," the agency said in a tweet. "The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

Courtney Yuen and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

