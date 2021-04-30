Southwest Airlines adding more nonstop flights at Boise Airport

The new routes include nonstop service to Orange County and Dallas Love Field. Daily service to Chicago-Midway, San Diego and San Jose is also being brought back.

BOISE, Idaho — Just in time for the busy summer travel season, Southwest Airlines announced it is adding a number of new nonstop flights from the Boise Airport.

Included among the new routes is nonstop service to Orange County and Dallas Love Field. The airline will also bring back daily service to Chicago-Midway, San Diego and San Jose, along with more service to Las Vegas.

"We're excited to see Southwest expand its network of flights in Boise, opening up greater air service possibilities for our passengers," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "This summer, the Boise Airport will have nonstop service to the most destinations in the airport's history – and more available seats than ever."

Southwest's new flights will begin on June 6, 2021, utilizing a Boeing 737 aircraft, and will operate as follows:

• Chicago Midway (MDW): 1 flight daily, summer seasonal

• Orange County (SNA): 1 flight daily, summer seasonal

• Dallas Love Field (DAL): 1 flight per day Sunday – Friday, summer seasonal

• San Diego (SAN): 1 flight daily, year-round

• San Jose (SJC): 1 flight daily, year-round

• Las Vegas (LAS): Increasing from 2 flights daily to 3 flights on peak days (Monday, Thursday, Friday)