Labor Day weekend travel will be busy, according to AAA

"It's clear from the increase in travel bookings that people are willing to spend more for one last summer hurrah."

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Roads and airports are projected to be busy for Labor Day weekend, as overall bookings are up 22% compared to last year, according to AAA.

The heaviest traffic is expected on Thursday afternoon and Monday afternoon, when most drivers will be starting and ending their Labor Day trips. Bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises and tours have all increased from 2021, according to AAA.

The top Labor Day travel destinations based on AAA bookings include:

Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Anaheim, CA Salt Lake City, UT Jackson Hole, WY Oregon Coast Spokane, WA Honolulu, HI Vancouver, British Columbia San Diego, CA

Along with major cities, State and National parks are also expected to be popular destination spots for Labor Day.

Despite the surge in Labor Day travel plans, costs for travel remain high.

"Gas prices have been steadily dropping since Independence Day, and while they're still much higher than a year ago, that won't be enough to deter most people from following through on their Labor Day travel plans," AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. "It's clear from the increase in travel bookings that people are willing to spend more for one last summer hurrah."

Currently, the cheapest airfare is 30% more expensive than it was in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. For a AAA Three Diamond hotel, the lowest average rate is up by 53%, and car rentals are up by 32%.

The average price for regular gas in Idaho is sitting at $4.56 per gallon, which is down by seven cents from a week ago and about 35 cents less than it was a month ago. That is still 76 cents more expensive than it was a year ago, however.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is sitting at $3.83 per gallon. That is five cents less per gallon than it was last week and 38 cents less than a month ago, but about 66 higher when compared to this point last year.

Recently, the benchmark for crude oil dropped below $90 per barrel, according to the West Texas Intermediate, due to the expectation of decreased demand following Labor Day.; this may bring more relief for consumers at the pump.

Across the country, AAA is anticipating roadside assistance for as many as half a million drivers over the weekend, with 960 of those being in Idaho. Flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts can derail a good trip, so AAA recommends drivers have their cars looked at by a trusted mechanic before making the trip.

"At this time of year, temperatures can fluctuate dramatically at night and at different elevations," Conde said. "Don't forget your emergency kit essentials, such as food and water, extra clothing and blankets, a flashlight with extra batteries, flares or reflectors, a first-aid kit, and basic tools."

For a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities, click HERE.

Idaho gas prices as of 9/1/22:

Boise - $4.68

Coeur d'Alene - $4.30

Franklin - $4.58

Idaho Falls - $4.53

Lewiston - $4.01

Pocatello - $4.66

Rexburg - $4.67

Twin Falls - $4.64

Watch more Local News: