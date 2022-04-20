AAA: Memorial Day airfare costs up $160 on average from 2021

According to AAA Idaho, reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels are also up 122% from last year for Memorial Day weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans planning on taking to the skies for Memorial Day weekend should expect a hefty increase in flight costs compared to a year ago, AAA Idaho said Wednesday.

Due to the increased price of fuel, the cost of holiday airfare will cost an average of $160 more than 2021.

Flights are not the only vacation element seeing a massive cost increase for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA Idaho, reservations for rental cars, cruises and hotels are also up 122% from last year for the holiday.

“With the cost of crude oil above $100 per barrel, we’re feeling the effect not just at the pump, but in the price of jet fuel,” AAA Idaho public affairs director, Matthew Conde said. “But so far, inflation and higher fuel prices haven’t dampened the enthusiasm to travel over the long weekend.”

In years past, Saturday has been the cheapest day to fly amid Memorial Day weekend. However, AAA said 2022's projections show the opposite trend, with Saturday set to be the most expensive day to travel and Sunday projected to be the most affordable.

In an attempt to tackle the increased costs, AAA encourages passengers to purchase their flight tickets two weeks before Memorial Day. Purchasing tickets 28 to 60 days prior to the holiday shows tickets around an average of $470.

Those who purchase their tickets two weeks in advance will pay an average of $445 per ticket. Last-minute flights will cost an average of $845 per ticket, according to AAA.

Friday is slated to be the busiest day of travel, with Monday projected to be the lightest.

“As always, we encourage travelers to book the first flight in the morning. Throughout the day, the chances of a canceled flight or missed connection tend to increase,” Conde said. “Another option is to fly at off-peak times and on days that are farther from the holiday, which may be possible for those who are able to extend their trip by working remotely from anywhere with Wi-Fi.”

The top United States destinations for Memorial Day are listed below:

Orlando, Fla. Seattle, Wash. Miami, Fla. Las Vegas, Nev. Anchorage, Alaska Honolulu, Hawaii Boston, Mass. Anaheim, Calif. New York, N.Y. San Francisco, Calif.

AAA is also reminding Idahoans of its 'Four-Diamond Hotels and Restaurants' in the Gem State ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Those honorees include the Grove Hotel Boise, Inn at 500 Capitol, Coeur d'Alene Resort, Beverley's Restaurant, Shore Lodge and Sun Valley Lodge & Sun Valley Inn.

