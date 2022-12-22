Security breach at Sea-Tac Airport causes lines to back up to parking garage

Security line wait times at the airport reached up to 60 minutes on Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — A minor security breach at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down security checkpoints for about 15 minutes on Thursday morning, causing lines to back up into the parking garage.

Sea-Tac officials said the breach was not an actual threat and cleared very quickly but the combination of the increased number of holiday travelers and having to close checkpoints caused the backup. Wait times were about 60 minutes.

Sea-Tac is working to get people through checkpoints as quickly and safely as possible.

A minor security breach shut down security checkpoints for about 15 minutes at @flySEA. This caused security lines to back up into the parking garage. SEA tells @KING5Seattle they are working to get people through checkpoints as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/RmxM8dgv6S — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) December 22, 2022

Holiday travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels while winter weather hits areas across the country.

Sea-Tac and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have beefed up staffing to try and cut down on wait times.

Sea-Tac is encouraging travelers to plan other options than driving and parking at the airport when possible, like using ride shares, the light rail, or getting dropped off.

SEA Spot Saver can save you time with security lines as well.

The airport also suggests trying to avoid using departure and arrival drives during busy hours.

“Switch it up to speed it up," said airport spokesperson Perry Cooper. "In the morning when everybody is going to the departure drive use the arrivals drive and, in the evening, when most people are using the arrivals, drive use the departure drive. It’s only one level difference,”

Joey Jennings is a yoga instructor flying from Sea-Tac to south Florida to see family for the holidays.

“Get here early - early enough so you can orient yourself in the airport, take some deep breaths, enjoy your family and remember (that) the season is about being kind to people and not about yelling at somebody at the airport,” Jennings said.

With more people flying, finding affordable flights could get trickier in the new year.

Travel expert, Steve Danishek told KING 5 to book early and think outside the box for 2023.

“If you can book ahead, fine," Danishek said. "Look at different days of the week and try to fly early in the day if you can because those are the flights that generally are the least delayed. Maybe use a different airport, in Seattle, we have up north, you can go to Paine Field so check that out.”

Danishek said most airlines have fixed staffing problems seen over the summer. So cancelations based on staffing are no longer a problem like they were.