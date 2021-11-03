Idaho gas prices higher than national average

After dropping as low as 36th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel, AAA says Idaho now ranks 15th.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho continue to skyrocket.

According to AAA, the state's average price for regular is $2.84 per gallon. That puts Idaho above the national average, which is $2.83 a gallon.

Over the past 10 days, gas prices in the Gem State have jumped 24 cents, while the national average increased by 10 cents during the same period.

This marks the first time since Dec. 22, 2020, that Idaho gas prices have been higher than the national average.

"At one point in time, Idaho ranked 36th in the country for most expensive fuel, which was a welcome break from our usual position in the 7th to 9th-place range. Today, we're all the way back up to 15th," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "We've seen a lot of supply-side issues that have put upward pressure on gas prices, but with fuel demand expected to rise and the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, things are going to get pretty bumpy."

AAA says gas prices across the country have been steadily climbing due to rising crude oil prices, market speculation about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and refinery issues during recent winter storms.

In addition to current supply-side issues, increased fuel demand and the switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel will bring additional pain at the pump. Still, higher prices aren't likely to deter Idahoans who have made the decision to take a long-awaited spring or summer road trip.

Summer-blend gasoline is more expensive to produce because it requires additional processes to prevent it from evaporating at high temperatures.

"AAA's previous research shows that most people won't consider changing their driving behavior until prices reach $3.50 per gallon," Conde said. "While we could hit the $3 mark this spring, we don't expect that to deter many people who have made the decision to take a road trip."

Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of March 11: