Boise Airport opens new terminal parking exit plaza

The newly-constructed exit plaza for terminal parking is part of the Boise Airport's public parking garage project, expected to open in the fall of 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers landing at the Boise Airport Wednesday were introduced to a new exit plaza for terminal parking, as construction continues on the BOI Upgrade project.

The newly-constructed structure will replace BOI's previous exit plaza and is part of the airport's new public parking garage, which will consist of five levels and a pedestrian bridge for easier access to the airport upon completion.

With the new exit plaza open, the Boise Airport's traffic pattern has changed. Instead of exiting north -- opposite of the terminal -- drivers now exit south from the parking garage and lots.

When exiting the plaza, drivers will be looped back towards Vista Avenue after merging onto the lower roadway. The Boise Airport said signs are up in parking areas to direct vehicles to the exit plaza.

Those driving on the Boise Airport Loop are asked to be cautious of vehicles merging onto the loop from parking facilities.

A map of BOI's updated terminal parking exit route is included below:

BOI said construction of its new, 1,150-stall public parking garage is "on-track" to finish in the fall of next year. The garage will be located east of the current parking garage.

The Boise Airport announced details for the expansion project back in January. In addition to the five-level parking garage for the public, the BOI Upgrade also features an employee parking garage, scheduled to finish in early 2024.

The employee garage is expected to have 700 parking stalls and also plans to be a five-story facility. BOI officials said the garage will be located north of the airport along Wright Street.

"Both garages will comply with International Green Construction Code as adopted by the City of Boise," the Boise Airport said in January's announcement. "$56.2M in bond proceeds from the issuance of general airport revenue bonds will be used to fund construction of the public parking and employee parking garages. McAlvain Construction, a Boise-based contractor, has been awarded the contract."

Construction is underway for both of the Boise Airport's new parking garages. A new rental car garage, service lobby and new concourse are also planned, but construction is yet to begin.

For more information on BOI's improvement project, click here.

Watch more Local News: