New procedures, technology at Boise Airport to help prevent spread of COVID-19

You will now check in with a TSA officer with your photo ID only. And carry-on luggage will be scanned with a 3D scanner so travelers don't have to open their bags.

BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration is using some new technology and procedures at the Boise Airport to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the busy holiday travel period.

When you approach the security checkpoint, a TSA officer will ask for your photo ID only. You won't have to hand over a boarding pass.

They will check your ID with an authentication unit.

The idea is to reduce potential cross-contamination and check for fraudulent documents.

You will still need to check in with your airline to board your flight.

The TSA also has a 3D scanner to screen carry-on luggage, allowing screeners to get a better look inside bags without having to open them.

When that scanner is in use, you won't need to remove electronics, food, or travel-size liquid from your bag.

The TSA has also installed acrylic barriers in areas where officers typically interact with travelers. They are equipped with microphones and speakers so you can hear the officer's voice.

Watch more 'Local News'