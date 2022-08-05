Boise Airport celebrates inaugural Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas

During Friday's event, Spirit Airlines presented a $20,000 check to Global Gardens, a local non-profit that supports beginning farmers from diverse backgrounds.

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers flying in and out of the Boise Airport now have a new option when selecting their airline.

Spirit Airlines cut the ribbon on its first non-stop flight out of BOI to Las Vegas Friday morning. The company offers more affordable ticket options in addition to an elevated guest experience.

A number of Boise leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to welcome the airline to the City of Trees, including Boise City Council President, Elaine Clegg; Boise Metro Chamber President and CEO, Bill Connors; and Global Gardens Program Manager, Rabiou Manzo.

"It's interesting to see over the last few years just how many airlines have realized Boise is the fastest growing city in the country and they need to be here," Connors said. "It's great to see Spirit here and yes, it's fun to have a connection to Las Vegas if you want to go to Vegas, but Vegas is also a major airport hub. So, you can get from Vegas to almost anywhere else in the world through this particular route."

The Boise Airport now offers non-stop flights to Las Vegas through four airlines; Allegiant, Southwest, Alaska and Spirit. Nine airlines serve BOI, offering non-stop flights to 27 destinations.

During Friday's event, Spirit Airlines presented a check for $20,000 to Global Gardens, a local non-profit organization that supports beginning farmers from diverse backgrounds.

Global Gardens is a program of the Idaho Officer for Refugees and provides more than 100 community garden spaces. The check helps commemorate Spirit's entrance into Boise and its commitment to the communities it serves.

