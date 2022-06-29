Boise Airport launching curbside valet parking service

The Boise Airport's new curbside valet parking drop-off service will be available daily from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m., or later if necessary for incoming flights.

BOISE, Idaho — Beginning this Friday, July 1, the Boise Airport will offer passengers curbside valet parking.

The new valet parking drop-off service, available through Boise Airport's partnership with The Car Park, will be located at the east end of the upper-level departure curb. Passengers may utilize the new service daily from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m., or later if necessary for incoming flights.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our passengers' experience at the Boise Airport," Boise Airport Director, Rebecca Hupp said. "We're excited to offer this new, ultra-convenient option that will save people time and make parking at the airport easier than ever."

Boise Airport's curbside valet parking costs $21 per day. Passengers pull their vehicle up to the designated valet stand, where they will provide their name, phone number and flight information before handing over their keys.

"The Car Park is excited to partner with the Boise Airport with front door, drop-off/pick-up valet services, to create convenience and ease for the growing number of travelers in the Treasure Valley," Chief Executive Officer of The Car Park, Jeff Wolfe said.

To retrieve their vehicles once they arrive, passengers will text the attendant. The Boise Airport (BOI) said reservations will become available in mid-July, but they are not required to use the curbside valet parking service.

Individuals can use the reservation service on the Boise Airport's website once its launched. Parking at BOI is limited at the terminal currently, as construction continues on the BOI Airport Expansion Project.

The project includes an additional parking garage for the public and a new employee parking garage.

BOI's public parking garage will consist of five levels, a pedestrian bridge for easier access to the airport and a capacity of 1,150 stalls. The employee garage is expected to have 700 parking stalls. The five-story facility will be located north of the Boise Airport, along Wright Street.

More information on The Car Park's service and BOI's ground transportation options is available by clicking here.

