Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights from Boise

Travelers will soon be able to catch a plane to Chicago O'Hare and Austin, Texas.

BOISE, Idaho — Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will be offering two new nonstop flights from the Boise Airport this summer to U.S. hubs not currently served here.

Travelers will soon be able to catch a plane to Chicago O'Hare and Austin, Texas. The new routes will begin June 17, 2021 offering daily, year-round service.

"Alaska Airlines' announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise's residents and visitors," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future."

"I applaud Alaska Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in the Boise community," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "These new routes make air travel more convenient for our residents and businesses and help strengthen Boise's growing economy."

Alaska Airlines will also begin an additional daily route to Sacramento, offering service twice daily, and plans to begin nonstop service to Everette, Wash. later this year.

"Alaska has long been Boise's largest carrier and we're excited to grow our presence with new eastward connections," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines Vice President of Network and Alliances. "As Boise continues to grow its diverse and vibrant economy, we look forward to serving the needs of the community with nonstop flights, low fares and great service."