Alaska Air adds nonstop flights between Boise and Idaho Falls, Las Vegas

The new flights will increase the number of nonstop destinations from the Boise Airport to 29.

BOISE, Idaho — Nonstop airline service to Eastern Idaho will soon return to the Boise Airport.

The airport announced on Wednesday that Alaska Airlines will begin direct flights between Boise and Idaho Falls and between Boise and Las Vegas, NV, on June 16, 2022.

A daily flight to Idaho Falls will depart Boise at 7:35 p.m. The flight from Idaho Falls to Boise is scheduled to take off at 9 a.m. each morning.

Alaska's nonstop flight from Boise to Las Vegas, also daily, is scheduled to take off at 11:30 a.m. The flight to Boise from Vegas is set for 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

With the addition of the Idaho Falls flight, Alaska Airlines will have nonstop flights to 15 markets out of Boise.

The Boise Airport has seen a lot of growth in 2021.

Alaska has already added several flights, including service to the Pullman-Moscow airport just across the Idaho-Washington state line, as well as new nonstop flights to and from Austin, Texas; Everett, Washington; Palm Springs, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Chicago O'Hare.

Southwest Airlines recently began nonstop flights between Boise and Orange County, California; San Diego; San Jose, California; Chicago Midway; and Dallas Love Field in Texas. Southwest also added a third flight from Boise to Las Vegas on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Allegiant Airlines began service from Boise to Nashville in late May.

In 2020, the Boise Airport was the 61st-busiest airport in the U.S. During the five previous years - 2014 to 2019 - passenger traffic increased by 49 percent. The Federal Aviation Administration now classifies the airport as a "medium hub."

