AAA predicts holiday travel will drop by at least 29% this year

Three-quarters of Idahoans will stay home for the holidays this year, according to AAA.

BOISE, Idaho — More Americans plan to celebrate the holidays at home rather than hit the road this holiday season. AAA projects that holiday travel will drop by at least 29 percent from a year ago as COVID-19 restrictions motivate three-quarters of Americans to celebrate at home. That means nearly 35 million fewer travelers will hit the road or head to the airport this year.



According to AAA's latest projection, as many as 84.5 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period, which begins Dec. 23 and ends Jan. 3, 2021.

About 457,000 Idahoans will travel, down from 614,000 a year ago. But the roads could get busy at times, with 96 percent of them traveling by car.



"We all would have liked some holiday cheer to cap off a very challenging year, but unfortunately, the pandemic has handed us a collective lump of coal," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Our holiday prediction is really a continuation of what we saw at Thanksgiving, with a smaller number of travelers making last-minute plans for family gatherings and many ultimately deciding to put those plans on hold."

While the economy continues to rebound, consumer confidence has leveled. There is still a lot uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer travel destinations are open because of concerns about spread of the virus.

"Another thing that could change this year is the length of the holiday travel period. With more people working and studying remotely, some may be able to prolong their stay," Conde explained. "That means that return trips might be a little more spread out than usual."

AAA initially projected that Thanksgiving travel volumes would be down by at least 10 percent, but it appears the numbers will be much lower. Final numbers have not been tabulated, but travel decreased by anywhere from 15 to 20 percent.

Many travelers have adopted a 'wait-and-see' mentality this year, with most preferring the flexibility of a road trip. As many as 81 million Americans are predicted to travel by car, including up to 439,000 Idahoans. That's at least 25 percent fewer than last year.

Many people have Christmas Eve off, so AAA projects Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon to be the busiest times on the road.



Air travel is expected to decline by nearly 60 percent. As many as three million Americans will take to the air for a holiday getaway, including 15,000 Idahoans. Screening and boarding processes have expanded during the pandemic, so travelers should still build in plenty of extra time to catch their flight.



AAA says flat tires, dead batteries, and engine problems are some of the most common issues this time of year. Those who choose to travel should complete a pre-trip inspection of tires, batteries, and engine fluids, and bring along an emergency kit with basic tools, first aid supplies, flares or reflectors, food and water, and extra warm clothing.



And be sure to take extra precautions during the pandemic. Wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and use disinfectant wipes to sanitize high-touch surfaces like airplane armrests and tray tables and hotel light switches, door knobs, remote controls, and faucets.



Motorists should keep their gas tanks at least half-full at all times, and make sure headlights and brake lights are in good working order.



Drivers should also check traffic and weather conditions before they head out. If you encounter a road that doesn't look properly maintained, turn around.