3 out of 10 Americans to travel this fall

A half million Idahoans are planning to take a vacation during the autumn months, according to AAA.

BOISE, Idaho — AAA says 3 out of 10 Americans are planning to take a vacation this fall, including more than half a million Idahoans.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, 80 percent will plan to take a road trip and head to places that showcase the great outdoors.



"Florida is mostly open for business, but the theme parks in California aren't up and running yet, and Hawaii's just starting to re-open," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Some travelers will be happy just to visit family and friends that they haven't seen in a long time, while others will seek out fall foliage or easy physical distancing in places like ski areas and the National Parks."



The CDC continues to advise that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.



"Most of the popular destinations this year offer outdoor adventure within fairly easy reach," Conde explained. "And even though we didn't make the list, Idaho's natural wonders are sure to attract some out-of-state visitors, along with folks who have decided to stay closer to home."

