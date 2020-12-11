AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel will be down 10% this year

Travel during the holiday is expected to hit its lowest point since the great recession.

BOISE, Idaho — A sign of the times like no other, AAA projects that the number of Thanksgiving travelers will be reduced by at least 10 percent this year due to the pandemic.

That's the lowest travel volume since the great recession and the end of 11 straight years of travel growth for the holiday weekend.



That period is defined as the five days from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29.



"Conditions are changing rapidly, so we would expect most Thanksgiving travel this year to involve shorter distances and the flexibility that you get with a last-minute road trip," says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. "A common theme will be 'wait and see,' but some people who have been separated from family for months will decide that this is the time to get together."

50 million Americans are expected to take a trip for turkey and all the trimmings this year and 266,000 Idahoans among them. But a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases means that the actual turnout could be even lower.



"Last year, 89 percent of travelers made a Thanksgiving journey by car, but this year, it will be closer to 95 percent," Conde said. "That means that the airports won't be nearly as crowded, but the roads could still be busy at times, particularly on Tuesday afternoon when holiday travelers co-mingle with commuters during the evening rush hour."



Thanksgiving air travel will be down by nearly half from previous years. But during the pandemic, airlines have also scaled back the number of available seats. Passengers who wait until the last minute to book a flight could face limited selection or expensive prices for the few remaining seats.