2 handguns discovered Friday at Boise Airport in carry-on luggage

Nine firearms have been discovered by TSA at BOI in carry-on luggage in 2022. At this point in 2021, five firearms had been discovered at the airport.

BOISE, Idaho — Within a five-hour period at the Boise Airport Friday morning, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered two loaded handguns in separate carry-on luggage. The firearms were discovered during security X-ray screening.

The first handgun discovered was a 9 mm Ruger P94 pistol, found in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger traveling to the Denver International Airport.

According to a TSA news release, the pistol was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and discovered around 5:30 a.m.

Around 10:25 a.m., Boise Airport (BOI) TSA officers found the second handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. The 9 mm Springfield Armory was in the bag of a male passenger bound for the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Including Friday's pair of handguns, nine firearms have been discovered by TSA at BOI in carry-on luggage in 2022. Last year, a total of 31 guns were found at the BOI security checkpoint.

At this point in 2021, five firearms had been discovered at the airport, according to TSA's news release.

Boise Airport Police Department officers responded to Friday's separate incidents, interviewing the passengers with the handguns in their luggage and confiscating the weapons. TSA said the incidents have been referred to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"No traveler, at any time, for any reason, should bring a firearm in their carry-on luggage to the security checkpoint," TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho, Andy Coose, said. "It is past time that firearm owners consider the safety of TSA employees, the airport community and other passengers and follow the rules for traveling with a gun on a commercial aircraft."

For firearms to be legally transported on commercial airlines, passengers must first unload the firearm, place it in a locked hard case and store it in a checked bag. The passenger should then go to the ticket counter upon arrival at the airport and declare the firearm.

People can learn more about legally traveling with a firearm at the TSA’s website.

TSA said incidents are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but the recommended civil penalty starts at $2,050 for a firearm penalty. The penalty can increase to the statutory maximum of more than $10,000 per violation.

Watch more crime news: